ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $955.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $31,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,713,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $482,051. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

