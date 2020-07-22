Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Up 10.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as high as $191.55 and last traded at $190.32, 2,791,342 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,931,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.86.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Atlassian by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -221.25, a P/E/G ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

