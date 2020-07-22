Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 452 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

