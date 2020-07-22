Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

