Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 287.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

RTX opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

