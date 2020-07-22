Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.