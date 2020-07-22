Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $241.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Shantella E. Cooper acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $100,045.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,554. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

