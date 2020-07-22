Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $666,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

NYSE WMB opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.