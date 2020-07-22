Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 113 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 353.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.79.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.