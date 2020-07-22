Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,430 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.46.

Shares of NEE opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

