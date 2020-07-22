Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New $661,000 Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

