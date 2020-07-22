Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $267,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $16,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $277,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

