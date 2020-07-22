Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $207,000 Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,243. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.12 and a 200-day moving average of $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

