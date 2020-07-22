Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,336 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

