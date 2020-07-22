AstraZeneca plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,926 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,556,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,417,000 after acquiring an additional 185,866 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

