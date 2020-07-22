AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,300 ($89.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($79.37) to GBX 6,690 ($82.33) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Main First Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,100 ($99.68) to GBX 8,800 ($108.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,331.11 ($102.52).

LON AZN opened at GBX 9,048 ($111.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,527.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,885.15. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

