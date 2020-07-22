AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,300 ($89.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($79.37) to GBX 6,690 ($82.33) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Main First Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,100 ($99.68) to GBX 8,800 ($108.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,331.11 ($102.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 9,048 ($111.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,527.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,885.15. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.