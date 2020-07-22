AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 7,300 ($89.84) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Oddo Securities downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($99.68) to GBX 7,600 ($93.53) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($110.76) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($79.37) to GBX 6,690 ($82.33) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,331.11 ($102.52).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,048 ($111.35) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion and a PE ratio of 78.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,527.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,885.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

