Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

ARZGY opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.