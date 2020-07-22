AssetMark Financial Holdings to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AssetMark Financial in a report released on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE:AMK opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $256,580.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,373.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,874.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,485 shares of company stock worth $15,017,033. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

