Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases 6,715 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

