Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases 1,001 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

