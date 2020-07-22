Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

VZ opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

