Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities cut their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.