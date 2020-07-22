Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $312,000 Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.73 and its 200 day moving average is $226.68. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $558,667 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.