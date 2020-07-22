Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys 583 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

