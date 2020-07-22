Asset Management Corp IL ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 196.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $241.75 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50. The company has a market capitalization of $699.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

