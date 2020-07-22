Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $828,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $107.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

