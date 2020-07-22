Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 818 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 818 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.