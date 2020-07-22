Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 406.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,677,000 after acquiring an additional 314,582 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after acquiring an additional 322,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after acquiring an additional 289,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of IRM opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

