Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.