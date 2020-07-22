Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,084 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,117,000 after purchasing an additional 273,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,414,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,395,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,553,000 after purchasing an additional 480,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of AEM opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

