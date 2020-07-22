Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Invests $182,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

