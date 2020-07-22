Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 79.2% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,555.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,368.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

