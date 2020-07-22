Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock valued at $596,739,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.