Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

Home Depot stock opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $263.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.