Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 36 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $707.19.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $19,443,142 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $1,568.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,762.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,142.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $781.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

