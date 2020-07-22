Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,581,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,616,000 after acquiring an additional 117,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,179,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 25.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 645,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,193,000 after acquiring an additional 101,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.