Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $29,970,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Visa by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 391,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,911 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

