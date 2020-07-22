Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 636,146 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 636,146 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,973,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,129,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,049 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,581,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,867 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,589,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,249 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,871,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,100 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

