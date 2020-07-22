Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189,675 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock valued at $596,739,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.