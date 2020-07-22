Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 23,331 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Logitech International worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $184,009,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Logitech International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Logitech International by 650.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 5,004.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 376,757 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 119.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,403,254.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,143,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 369,469 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. Logitech International SA has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

