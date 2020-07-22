Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $18.97 Million in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 197,682 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,970,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,275,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $106.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

