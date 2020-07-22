Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.73 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3,121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of W W Grainger worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $337.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.84 and a 200 day moving average of $295.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.75.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

