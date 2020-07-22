Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 359.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,385 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. G.Research cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

