Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1,524.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,929 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Bank of America began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

