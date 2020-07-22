Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 740,367 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 304.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,367 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRFS. Citigroup downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.