Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 268,876 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 268,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,356,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $263.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.