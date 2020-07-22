ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Buy

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

