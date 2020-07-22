Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 185,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN opened at $6.52 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.