ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €375.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €375.00 ($421.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €366.00 ($411.24) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($348.31) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($421.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($458.43) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($355.06) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €323.71 ($363.72).

